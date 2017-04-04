Herring Hosting Conference with Attorney Generals on Internet Privacy

Emerging threats dealing with technology are under review in Albemarle County, attorneys general from eight states and the District of Columbia are meeting Tuesday at the Boars Head.

The attorney generals are discussing topics that affect consumers like websites and apps. They are specifically addressing what they can do to protect the average person's information when it comes to the internet.

While technology can be beneficial attorney generals say often there is a negative side as well.

“We can all be excited for example about the development of a particular app or about a Web based service that somehow makes our lives easier but very often in order to obtain that service you have to provide what is otherwise very personal and confidential information about yourself,” said Cynthia Hudson, Chief deputy Attorney of Virginia.

Attorney General Mark Herring created the "Campaign for Child Rescue" with South Dakota attorney general Marty Jackley.

"It is giving us more tips and leads, its leading to more investigations. We've got 175 law enforcement agencies plugging in so again we are making this a priority,” said Herring.

The campaign allows states to crowd-source their information to help rescue children from sexual trafficking.

"What's really important for parents to understand is not only are there children in their communities that they might know that are being victimized in this way and we need to go and rescue those children. Anyone would care about that but their own children can become victims of this because they have access to the world," said Camille Cooper, of the National Organization to Protect Children.

Since the program began, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has brought charges against almost 250 people.

"By using state of the art tools we feel we have a better chance of identifying these children that has actually proven to be true. We have been able to with these new methodologies rescue a lot more children than we actually have in the past,” said Richard Brown, the project coordinator at Protect.Org.

Herring is encouraging other states to join, making the campaign a national, bipartisan effort.

"The more law enforcement agencies we have engaged in this effort, utilizing this technology. The more powerful it is, the more perpetrators we can get and the more children we can rescue," said Herring.

The other attorneys generals that attended are from Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C.

The attorney general's office has also examined over 2,000 computers, phones and devices.