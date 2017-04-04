Third Person Charged in Connection to Stabbing on Water Street

Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a stabbing incident that happened back in November.

Twenty-three-year-old Grace Mary Elliff was arrested Monday, April 3, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felonious assault.

The charges stem from a fight that broke out in a crowd along the 200 block of West Water Street in the early morning hours of November 13.

According to investigators, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Elliff is now the third person arrested in that disorder.

Litonio Jonathan Ragland was charged with assaulting a police officer who was on the scene.

Jibari Naeem Ward was charged with malicious wounding, because police believe he was the person who stabbed the victim. His legal team is arguing Ward acted in self-defense.