Third Person Charged in Connection to Stabbing on Water Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a stabbing incident that happened back in November.
Twenty-three-year-old Grace Mary Elliff was arrested Monday, April 3, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felonious assault.
The charges stem from a fight that broke out in a crowd along the 200 block of West Water Street in the early morning hours of November 13.
According to investigators, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Elliff is now the third person arrested in that disorder.
Litonio Jonathan Ragland was charged with assaulting a police officer who was on the scene.
Jibari Naeem Ward was charged with malicious wounding, because police believe he was the person who stabbed the victim. His legal team is arguing Ward acted in self-defense.
11/13/2016 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On 11/13/2016 at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Water Street for the report of a disorder.
Upon arrival, they found an active disorder in progress and were able to disperse the crowd.
Upon investigating the incident they discovered that one male had been stabbed during the disorder.
Jibari Naeem Ward (B/M; 22 years of age; resident of Hampton, Va.) was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding Virginia Code 18.2-51. Ward is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Emergency Room for treatment of what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
A Charlottesville Police Officer was also assaulted in relation to this incident. He was not injured, charges are pending.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Roberts at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.