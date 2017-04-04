Attorney Sets New Mystery Novel in Charlottesville

An attorney in Charlottesville is taking his experiences from the courtroom to the library.

Fred Shackelford wrote “The Ticket”, setting a big chunk of the narrative in the city.

Shackelford said he was tired of writing legal briefs that other people put their names on, and decided to write something that would put him front and center for once.

The novel took him about five years to write, and is about a man who wins the lottery, but then the winning ticket is stolen.

The mystery is Shackelford's first, and he thinks locals will recognize a lot of the background from the story's setting.

“Folks have actually read it a little too closely, I think, and they pointed out things that were a little bit of a stretch. But there are definitely places, and street names, and things. But of course it’s all fiction, so I embellished it a bit,” said the author.

Shackelford's novel was a finalist for the Chanticleer Book Review's Clue Awards, and a quarterfinalist for Amazon's Breakthrough Novel Award contest

The novel is available at all major retailers as well as local shops around central Virginia.