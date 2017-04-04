Quantcast

Virginia Officials: "Troubling" Growth of Teen E-Cigarette Usage

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The rising number of teenagers using e-cigarettes is worrying state health officials.

The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth recently released a report showing that middle school and high school use of traditional cigarettes had dropped considerably from 2001.

But executive director Marty Kilgore said e-cigarettes use among teens is "sharply climbing" and more than twice as many high school students use them over traditional cigarettes, a trend she called troubling.

The report also showed that Virginia teens are drinking less soda. About 17 percent of teens drank a soda a day in 2015, down from 24 percent in 2011.

