Former Inmate Sues Rockingham County Jail for Improper Care

A former inmate of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the facility denied him proper medical care.

Nexus Services and Americans Resisting Minority and Ethnic Discrimination announced the suit Monday on behalf of Carey Hixon. Hixon claims jail medical staff never provided him the insulin he needed for his diabetes, and says he suffered because of it.

Hixon is suing the Rockingham County Sheriff, a captain, the jail's doctor, and the health company that provides services.

Media Release from Nexus Services:

Lawsuit Filed Against Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail

Nexus Services, Inc. and Americans Resisting Minority and Ethnic Discrimination (A.R.M.E.D) commented on a lawsuit filed against Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional jail and Rockingham County this afternoon. The lawsuit, filed by a former inmate Mr. Carey Hixson, alleges deficiencies in medical care placing the inmate’s life in jeopardy. The action has been filed in United States Federal District Court in the Western District of Virginia.

Nexus Services, Inc. and Americans Resisting Minority and Ethnic Discrimination commented on this lawsuit, filed by the former inmate who is represented on a pro bono basis by Nexus Caridades Attorneys, Inc.

During this afternoon’s press conference, Mr. Mike Donovan, CEO and President of Nexus Services, Inc. said, “The American ideal requires us to fight for civil rights of all people. We cannot lock a person in our jails and slowly let them die by withholding medication”.

Mr. King Salim Khalfani of A.R.M.E.D. shared he is also a diabetic. He continued that, “Mr. Hixson’s levels [blood sugar] could cause permanent organ damage. I can’t imagine being at that level, especially for over five months. It’s unconscionable!”

Pastor Frank Jackson appealed to the public to join A.R.M.E.D., Nexus Services, Inc. and Nexus Caridades in doing something about these human rights violations. “People should be appalled, jumping up and down, over the atrocities taking place in the jail houses of this region,” Pastor Jackson stated in his remarks.

Mr. Carey Hixson spent five months in Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail and was released in January 2017. Hixson informed jail staff he was diabetic and that he was prescribed medication to treat diabetes and manage blood sugar, including insulin. Jail staff confirmed he was diabetic and had been prescribed these medications by obtaining his medical records. Nurses at the jail checked his Fasting Blood Sugar levels every morning, more than 150 times total during the time he spent at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail. Jail records show Hixson's Blood Sugar started at over 110, and steadily increased into the 200s, 300s, and maxed out at 407 - Blood sugar levels below 110 are considered normal. Despite these dangerously high Blood Sugar levels, Hixson was never, not once, given insulin or any other medication to treat his diabetes. Mr. Hixson complained to jail medical staff, resulting in threats of solitary confinement if he continued to complain.

Defendants are named as Bryan Hutcheson and Steven Shortell in their individual capacities as operators of Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail, Dr. Moran in his individual capacity, John Does (nurses and employees of Southern Health Partners, Inc.) and Southern Health Partners, Inc. A Jury trial is demanded.

Nexus Services supports this lawsuit through its access to justice project, where attorneys are funded to handle cases involving civil rights abuses.

Americans Resisting Minority and Ethnic Discrimination is an advocacy organization that stands against inmate abuses in jails and prisons across the country.

