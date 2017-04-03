Virginia Democrats and Republicans Gearing Up for Multiple Races

All the elements are in place for some intense match-ups between Democrats and Republicans in upcoming elections. Virginia voters will have their voices heard during the June primaries.

Now the ballot for both parties is also taking shape. Voters will elect their next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Headed into the primary, there are some familiar faces, and some new ones.

"We are very excited about our prospects this fall. We have more candidates running than ever before," said Delegate David Toscano, D-57th District.

"Obviously there is a, an energy on the left. You know, you'd be foolish not to recognize that but I can tell you from where I've been there's also energy on the Republican side," said John Adams, the presumptive Republican nominee for Virginia Attorney General.

In about two months voters will decide whether Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart or Frank Wagner land the Republican nomination for governor, while Ralph Northam and Tom Perriello are battling for the Democratic nomination.

Bryce Reeves, Glen Davis and Jill Vogel are vying for the GOP nomination for Lieutenant Governor, with Susan Platt, Justin Fairfax and Gene Rossi facing off on the Democratic side.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is hoping to stay in office against Republican challenger John Adams.

"An Adams attorney general's office is going to be an office that provides consistent and fair and timely legal advice to the government of Virginia. Whether the people seeking that advice are Republicans or Democrats," said Adams.

Democratic Party leaders say their base is enthused, many hope to leverage anti-Trump sentiment and pick up seats in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

“People woke up after the election and said 'I'm not gonna take this anymore' and a lot of people stepped up. We're really going to run an aggressive campaign this fall," said Toscano.

Tuesday is the deadline for the political parties to certify their candidates for the June primaries. Last week, candidates had to file their paperwork to get on the ballot.

One candidate for attorney general Republican Chuck Smith did not get the signatures needed to land a spot.