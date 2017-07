Press Release from Charlottesville Police Department:

On Friday 03/31/2017 at approximately 6pm, the Charlottesville Police Department was contacted by the United States Marshall’s Office in regards to a wanted male subject out of Richmond Virginia that was believed to be in Charlottesville.

At approximately 7:30pm, members of our Investigations Bureau and Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue to assist in apprehending the subject.

After surrounding the residence that the wanted male subject was believed to be in, contact was made and the male was arrested without incident.

Arrested was Leonard Harris: B/M; 52 years of age; resident of Charlottesville, Va.

Harris was wanted for Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony for an incident that occurred in Richmond, Va.