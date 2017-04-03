Quantcast

UVA Holds Listening Sessions Over Next University President

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors is reaching out to faculty to help it find the university’s next president.

Monday, April 3, representatives from the UVA Presidential Search Committee talked to staff members about who they want to see replace outgoing UVA President Teresa Sullivan.

Committee members stopped by the UVA Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and the Darden School of Business.

The faculty sessions will continue at the School of Architecture at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

