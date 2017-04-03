Quantcast

Grand Jury Indicts Former UVA Police Officer Charged with Killing Son

Posted: Updated:
Donald T. Short Donald T. Short
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A former University of Virginia police officer will go to trial for second-degree murder.

Donald Short is charged in the killing of his son Matthew Short last fall. Monday, an Albemarle County grand jury indicted Short on two charges.

A court date has been set for June to set a future motions hearing. Investigators say the 84-year-old shot Matthew Short, as Matthew Short and his brother were fighting last fall.

The trial is slated for Aug. 28. Donald Short is out on bond.

  • Grand Jury Indicts Former UVA Police Officer Charged with Killing SonMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.