Grand Jury Indicts Former UVA Police Officer Charged with Killing Son

A former University of Virginia police officer will go to trial for second-degree murder.

Donald Short is charged in the killing of his son Matthew Short last fall. Monday, an Albemarle County grand jury indicted Short on two charges.

A court date has been set for June to set a future motions hearing. Investigators say the 84-year-old shot Matthew Short, as Matthew Short and his brother were fighting last fall.

The trial is slated for Aug. 28. Donald Short is out on bond.