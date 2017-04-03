Virginia Distillery Company Selling New Whiskey to Thank First Responders

A Nelson County distillery is selling a new liquor to say thank you to some first responders.

Virginia Distillery Company created its Limited Edition Single Cask Whiskey for Nelson County first responders after a forest fire came just feet from their property.

“It was terrifying, we started to see the glow creeping up over the hill and then smell the smoke,” said Amanda Beckwith, the guest experience and education manager.

Tom Reay who lives behind the distillery says the fire came within 40 feet of his home.

“It moved around and went completely around my house, and there was a, I had a top for a pickup truck, that got burned in my front yard. That's how close it was," said Reay. “The county when they were here, they were here with hoses, and tank trucks, and everything else. And when the forestry people came over they were just pretty much just running fire lines, trying to slow it down basically.”

Nelson County first responders say it took them almost a week to get the fire under control.

“The terrain here, it's just mountainous and we had guys spread from one end all the way back up through the mountains. And it was long haul because when we got here it was already quite a bit of fire at that point," said Brandon Cox, a Lovingston Fire Department volunteer.

This bottle will cost you around $70 with tax, and all of the proceeds will go directly to Nelson County first responders. The distillery only made over 280 bottles, so they say get it while you can.