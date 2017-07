A Crimora man already found guilty of having child pornography in Augusta County has learned when he will face trial on similar charges in Albemarle County.

Albert Christy was first arrested in 2016 and charged in both jurisdictions, accused of having and reproducing child pornography.

Christy was found guilty of possessing those kinds of images and sentenced to about three years behind bars in Augusta County.

He is now scheduled to face a trial in Albemarle County in September.