Goland Embezzlement Case Moving Forward with New Attorney

The embezzlement case against an Orange County woman, who is also accused of neglecting dozens of animals, is getting back on track.

Anne Goland (aka Anne Shumate Williams) appeared in Orange Circuit Court Monday, April 3, to show she has a new attorney.

The defense had filed motions for the court to take up back in February, but Judge Daniel R. Bouton didn’t get to hear Goland’s attorneys present them because she had fired her legal team the night before.

It was then that Judge Bouton delayed the case until Goland acquired legal representation.

Goland is charged with 13 counts of embezzling from the Peaceable Farm nonprofit animal rescue organization. She is also facing 27 counts of animal cruelty in a separate case.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office led a raid at Peaceable Farm, which is connected to the nonprofit, on October 19, 2015. More than a hundred horses and many cats and dogs on the property were discovered, dozens of which appeared to be neglected.

Goland surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats and seven dogs over the course of a few days. More cats were later found inside a neglected house on the farm’s property.

She has been out on bond for the embezzlement charges since April 2016. Goland was also granted bond on the animal cruelty charges in November, 2015.

A review hearing on the embezzlement case is now set for May 5. The court is scheduled to take up matters in the animal cruelty case on June 10.