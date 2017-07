Press Release from Albemarle County:

Topics covered include traffic concerns at Sunset Avenue Extended, Old Lynchburg Road, & 5th Street Extended

Supervisors Liz Palmer (Samuel Miller district) and Rick Randolph (Scottsville district) invite you to attend a community meeting on Monday, April 10 at 7 pm at the County Office Building on 5th Street (1600 5th St), in Room A.



The meeting will focus on traffic concerns in the area of Sunset Avenue Extended, Old Lynchburg Road, and 5th Street Extended. Representatives from Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Albemarle County Police, Fire Rescue, and Community Development will be in attendance. A short presentation will be followed by a community Q&A. Residents interested in learning more about traffic and development in this area are encouraged to attend.



Please share this information with your friends and neighbors!