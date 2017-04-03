Annual 'Hoos Heal 5K' to Fundraise for UVA School of Nursing

Press Release from NOTUS Sports:

The 4th Annual Hoos Heal 5K will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m. on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. The race will benefit the University of Virginia School of Nursing. The course begins and ends at Whitehead Road, near Scott Stadium and runs through UVA neighborhoods, athletic sites, and Central Grounds, passing by the Rotunda and the Academic Village.

With all seven of its graduate programs ranked among the nation’s top 20, a destination undergraduate program, and a suite of degrees that suit nursing students at every stage and from every background, UVA School of Nursing has cultivated compassionate, collegial, creative collaborators ready to serve in an ever-changing healthcare environment for more than a century.

Under the leadership of a dynamic dean, the School of Nursing cultivates compassionate caregivers, agile thinkers, and exceptional scholars and practitioners. Classes are often small, and interdisciplinary. Professors are at the top of their game. And nowhere are students more diverse, talented and hard-working.

Long a national leader in nursing education with a firm commitment to clinical excellence, robust research and evidence-based practice, UVA School of Nursing is an integral part of a campus steeped in tradition but thoughtfully engaged in the present -- and the future.

A celebrated interprofessional education program teams nursing and medical students in the classroom, in simulation exercises, and in clinical experiences. An emphasis on compassionate care and resilience is interwoven into curricula as well as students' personal and professional lives. All students conduct research independently, or as part of teams. The School's global connections fortify students' practice - and their perspective of the world. And a diversity initiative that amplifies our holistic admissions process and flavors our commitment to inclusion and humility amid difference.

And UVA is the academic home to four national nursing organization leaders on faculty -- Pam Cipriano, ANA president, Clareen Wiencek, president of the AACN, Mary Gibson, president of the AAHN, and Emily Drake, president of AWHONN -- keeping our faculty front and center in many national conversations about nurses.

And UVA's graduate programs - including a #2-ranked Clinical Nurse Leader program, a #7 Psych Mental Health NP program, a #12 ranked Pediatric NP master's, a #14 ranked Adult Gerontology-Acute Care NP master's, a #15-ranked Doctor of Nursing Practice program, a #17 Family NP program - are celebrated among the nation's top three percent, according to 2018's US New & World Report's 'Best Graduate Schools.'

Alora Henry, Director of Events at Notus Sports, said that, “Our partnership with the UVA School of Nursing will bring attention, recognition, and funding to nurses everywhere. Their compassionate and knowledgeable care has affected all of us and nurses deserve our respect and assistance. Notus Sports hopes that we can help nurses and the UVA School of Nursing in their quest to provide the best possible education and resources for nursing education. The Hoos Heal 5K is also a way to simply say “thanks” to nurses for their care and compassion.”

Registration for the Hoos Heal 5K is now open at www.notussports with special discounts for UVA students, faculty, and staff as well as Charlottesville Track Club members. Awards will be provided to overall male and female winners as well as a special award for first responders.

