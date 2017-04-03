Families of Children Killed in Route 15 Accident Speak to the Press

Family members of 5-year-old Tori Perez and 6-year-old Jaiden Bartee spoke to the press for the first time Monday as they continue to mourn the loss of the young children.

Tori and Jaiden were killed when they ran in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer in Buckingham County on Thursday, March 30.

According to Virginia State Police, a school bus was traveling south on Route 15, coming over a hill and slowing for a bus stop on the north side of the road. Tori and Jaiden ran across the road to the bus as it was slowing to a stop. The bus only had its yellow lights flashing at the time.

The tractor-trailer in the northbound lane immediately hit the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.

Monday, April 3, family members went before reporters to talk about their loss..

"This tragedy has taken a toll on this family. It's hard to bury one. This family is having to bury two," said family spokesperson Ricky Johnson.

"These two little kids were everything. They were precious and they were full of life. They did everything together, like he said. They went to school together, they played together, they ate together. And they are up in heaven together," said Justina Barber, Jaiden’s mother.

They also gave their gratitude to the community for their support over the past few days.

"I appreciate everyone for everything that they've done... for their gratitude, their sympathy and everything that they've shown," said Justina Barber, Jaiden’s mother.

Family members say Tori and Jaiden were two very special kids.

"I feel sorry for those who didn't get to meet them, because they were a joy to be around. When I think about them, I think about joy," Barber said.

The mothers say the two children loved learning and riding the bus to school. They also had a message they want to get across to the community; never take a moment with your child for granted.

"As a mother, I would tell all other mothers to just cherish every moment that you have with your child because you never know," said Barber.

"Me and my baby girl had a bond that nobody else could take away from us," said Sabrina Green, Tori’s mother.

The families, including Tori and Jaiden's siblings, are clinging to each other in this tough time.

"We're just trying to keep their minds occupied and just full of toys and full of love. We don't know exactly how they're feeling because they are children but we know they’re going to be missing their sibling," Johnson said.

The funeral for Tori and Jaiden is scheduled to be held at Buckingham County High School at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The event is open to the community.

Donations to help cover funeral services and other costs are being accepted at BB&T banks across Virginia, as well as online.

"BB&T bank is the formal way of how they want to choose how to make donations. So it can be kept track of and it can be official," Johnson said.

Fundraising events to support the victim's families were held Sunday and Monday at Advanced Auto Parts in Dillwyn.

Volunteers have been raising money by washing cars and selling baked goods. So far, more than $25,000 has been raised for Tori and Jaiden.