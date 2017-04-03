First Half of Scheduled Performances Announced for Fridays After 5

Release from Red Light Management:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (April 3, 2017) In its 30th season, Fridays After Five, presented by Bud Light, continues to be Charlottesville's favorite live concert series.



The first concert will kick off at Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall April 14th, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., and each Friday thereafter ending on September 8th.



Each week volunteers work the concessions on behalf of a variety of local nonprofits who share in the proceeds, which raises tens of thousands of dollars to support their work in our community.



The spring and summer schedule features local artists of myriad musical styles; there is something for everyone!



Unwind Friday evenings at this fabulous and FREE Charlottesville institution.