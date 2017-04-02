Senior Center, Hospice of Piedmont Host 'Death Cafe' Discussion

A group in Albemarle County spent Sunday afternoon talking about what is sometimes considered a taboo topic: death.

The Senior Center along with Hospice of the Piedmont hosted a “death cafe.” The event allowed dozens of people of all ages to discuss issues and feelings surrounding death.

A bereavement councilor says talking about death should not be frowned upon.

"We're a death-denying society and when you don't talk about it we found that there’s more suffering for both the living and the dying because people can’t prepare … they can’t plan, they can’t understand what they're feeling, what their fears are," Rene Bond said.

Facilitators at each table helped with the discussion. The Senior Center tries to host a death cafe every six months.