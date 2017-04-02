PVCC to Host 2 Free Events for Fine Arts and Performance Season

Press Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

Piedmont Virginia Community College continues its 2016-17 Fine Arts and Performance season with two events on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, in the V. Earl Dickinson Building on PVCC’s Main Campus in Charlottesville.

PVCC’s “One Mic Stand” series for spoken word performances returns to the Maxwell Theatre (Black Box) for its final installment of the season on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. “One Mic Stand” is known for its diverse range of works delivered by both seasoned spoken word artists and up-and-coming performers with a mix of talents and styles. Those who wish to perform may sign up at the PVCC Box Office one hour before the performance.

The “Annual Student Exhibition and Seventh Annual Chocolate Chow Down” will be held Friday, April 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the North and South Galleries. This opening reception features a curated selection of works by PVCC student artists along with copious amounts of chocolate to sample while viewing the art. Artistic media include printmaking, painting, ceramics, graphic design, drawing and sculpture. The exhibition runs through Sept. 6.

Events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the PVCC Box Office at 434.961.5376 or email boxoffice@pvcc.edu.

The V. Earl Dickinson Building is located at the south end of College Drive. More information about PVCC’s Fine Arts and Performance season is available online at www.pvcc.edu/performingarts.