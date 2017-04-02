UVA Students Building Sun-Powered Car for International Challenge

A team of students at the University of Virginia is building a car powered by the sun to compete in an international challenge. UVA is the only university in the commonwealth with a solar car team.

Solar cars from around the country go head-to-head every two years in the American Solar Challenge. The team leader actually brought this project back after a 16-year hiatus at UVA. The last time UVA competed was in 2001.

"It take someone like me with a whole lot of passion and a whole lot of time to put into it to get it up and running but once you have a structure in place the goal is for a lot of students to benefit from this project," En De Liow said.

The project costs nearly $130,000 and is funded by grants from the university, sponsors, and fundraisers. The team is still in the planning stages before students go in to begin building the car.