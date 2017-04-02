Javier Lopez Honored by UVa After Retiring from MLB

The Cavaliers celebrated former UVa star Javier Lopez at Davenport Field this weekend.

The former Wahoo pitcher recently retired after 14-seasons in the Major Leagues.

Lopez is a four-time World Series Champion and was a member of Virginia's 1996 ACC championship team.

"It's always a place that I love," says Lopez. "I cherish this place. I'm thankful that the baseball program is doing so well. I look forward to the continued success not only this season, but future seasons as well. It's nice to put on the sabres and wear it with pride."

Lopez played for the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants.

The left-handed pitcher was a part of the Red Sox 2007 World Series team, and went on to win three-more rings with the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014.