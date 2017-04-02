3 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Clemson 7-0

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia men's tennis team (18-1, 5-1 ACC) picked up a 7-0 victory over Clemson (8-11, 1-6 ACC) on Sunday (April 2) at the Snyder Tennis Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers picked up the doubles point and then won all six singles matches in straight sets in a match that lasted just over two hours. Virginia has swept four of its six ACC opponents this season.

“I am really proud of the guys. This was the most complete match we have played all season,” said Virginia head coach Brian Boland. “They played with great discipline and focus. The guys responded incredibly well today and felt physically better. It was nice to be healthy. Coming off of Wake Forest, we weren’t healthy. I give all the credit to Andrea and Suzanne and the rest of the training staff for really preparing the guys. What they have been able to do over the last 48 hours is incredible. Today was a sign that we are on the right track. Mentally, I love the way they responded as well. I love where our team is at right now. I couldn’t be more pleased with the way they are practicing and approaching things and facing the adversity. I think we are in as good of a place as we have ever been. We are excited to have Carl [Söderlund] back next weekend. He could have played today, but we wanted to be patient with him, to wait until he was 100 percent. We need to make sure he is as healthy as he needs to be to really help us long term.”

Senior J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and junior Collin Altamirano (Sacramento, Calif.) started things off with a 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles. Seniors Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) and Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland) clinched the point with a 6-2 victory at No. 2.

In singles, after Aragone downed Carlos Kelaidis 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5, Kwiatkowski followed quickly with a 6-3, 6-2 over Alex Favrot at court one. Ritschard clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Robert Dudley at No. 3. Senior Luca Corinteli (Alexandria, Va.) downed Brent Lett 6-3, 6-4 at No. 6 followed by a 6-3, 6-4 victory by junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) at four. Altamirano closed out the match with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Daffra Dudley at No. 2.

Next weekend, the Cavaliers will host Virginia Tech on Friday, April 7 at 3 p.m. followed by a match on Sunday, April 9 against No. 11 North Carolina with a new start time of 1 p.m. Both matches are scheduled to take place outdoors at the Snyder Tennis Center.

Admission is free for all Virginia men’s tennis home matches.

#3 Virginia 7, Clemson 0

Singles competition

1. #6 Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (VA) def. Alex Favrot (CU) 6-3, 6-2

2. #64 Collin Altamirano (VA) def. Daffra Sanon (CU) 6-4, 6-2

3. Alexander Ritschard (VA) def. Robert Dudley (CU) 6-4, 6-4

4. Henrik Wiersholm (VA) def. Sam Edwards (CU) 6-3, 6-4

5. #104 J.C. Aragone (VA) def. Carlos Kelaidis (CU) 6-2, 6-2

6. Luca Corinteli (VA) def. Brent Lett (CU) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #49 Luca Corinteli/Henrik Wiersholm (VA) vs. Daffra Sanon/Sam Edwards (CU) 5-5, unfinished

2. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski/Alexander Ritschard (VA) def. Alex Favrot/Robert Dudley (CU) 6-2

3. J.C. Aragone/Collin Altamirano (VA) def. Christian Harris/Brent Lett (CU) 6-0

T-2:02 A-503