Roadcap's Walk-Off Single Gives #11 JMU Softball 3-2 Win Over Charleston

JMU ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, freshman catcher Kierstin Roadcap delivered a two-RBI single to lift No. 11 James Madison softball to a 3-2 walk-off victory over the College of Charleston inside Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday.

The Cougars (20-14, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) jumped to a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh with a lead-off home run from center fielder Madi Brown, but the Dukes rallied in the bottom of the seventh.

Freshman designated player Odicci Alexander led off with a double to right center and moved to third on a fly out to deep center field from senior infielder Madyson Moran. The Dukes (30-5, 4-2 CAA) loaded the bases with a hit by pitch and fielder's choice to bring Roadcap to the plate.

On a 1-0 count, the catcher delivered a single to left, scoring two and clinching the walk-off victory and a series win. It was JMU's lone hit with runners on base during Sunday's contest as the Dukes were 0-for-7 before Roadcap's game-winning hit.

The freshman class led the Dukes at the plate as Alexander went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Roadcap's lone hit of the contest clinched the victory in favor of JMU as she picked up two RBIs. Senior shortstop Niki Prince was 1-for-1 against the Cougars with a home run and two runs scored.

Junior Megan Good earned the victory in the circle to improve to 21-2 on the season. Over seven innings, the right-hander allowed two runs, only one earned, off seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Cougars and Dukes were scoreless over the first three innings of Sunday's series finale until Charleston broke the stalemate in the top of the fourth. With two outs, the Cougars knocked back-to-back hits, including a double to left center. A JMU error on the play allowed an unearned run to score to put the Cougars up 1-0.

Charleston continued to lead until fifth when Prince led off the home half of the inning with a solo home run to center field. The Cougars took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh after a home run from Brown, but Roadcap's clutch bases-loaded single secured the series win.



QUOTING COACH DEAN

"Sometimes we are so consumed by the wins, the losses and how people think of us. What is this all about? It's all about the challenge. What is the reward for playing this game? It's not the wins or the losses. It's the challenge that the game brings. We challenge ourselves to be great all of the time. That doesn't necessarily dictate if you are going to win or lose a ball game, but you have to embrace the challenge. Sometimes we want to hit the easy button. We hadn't come from behind after the fifth in any game this season, and we did today. It was nice to see our team embrace the challenge."

QUOTING CATCHER KIERSTIN ROADCAP

"We live to play in situations and games like that. When Charleston called for time, we talked about just getting something to the green so Odicci [Alexander] could tag up and score. It was exciting. We needed to find the fight that was within us. We needed to fight."

GOOD TIES FORD FOR CAREER WINS

With Sunday's victory in the circle, Megan Good tied JMU great Jailyn Ford with 82 career wins in the circle. Good's career record now stands at 82-7.

TOLLE KEEPS STREAKING

With a single to lead off Sunday's contest, Morgan Tolle extended her hit streak to 14 consecutive games, the longest streak by any Duke this season. The infielder has also reached base safely in a season-best 21 consecutive contests.



UP NEXT

James Madison closes its seven-game homestand on Tuesday, April 4 with a doubleheader against in-state foe Virginia. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.