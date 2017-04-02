Groups Host Community Day to Kick off 'Crime Victims' Rights' Week

People in central Virginia are getting a chance to learn about the resources available to victims of crime.

Sunday is the official kick-off to “Crime Victims’ Rights Week.” The Jefferson Area Victim Assistance Coalition hosted a community day at the Sprint Pavilion on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.

Organizations, including the Louisa County Victim Program, came to the family-friendly event to show people how they can help after a crime.

"Everyone has a family member a friend a loved one who may become a victim of any type of crime and we just want people to know you know you're not alone in that process … there are so many resources and agencies and organizations that can be put in place for you to provide a support system," Kenlyn Snow of Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

The event also included information for parents including child fingerprinting kits, anti-drug efforts, and tips for self-defense.