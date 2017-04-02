Quantcast

Groups Host Community Day to Kick off 'Crime Victims' Rights' Week

Posted: Updated:
on Charlottesville Downtown Mall on Charlottesville Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People in central Virginia are getting a chance to learn about the resources available to victims of crime.

Sunday is the official kick-off to “Crime Victims’ Rights Week.” The Jefferson Area Victim Assistance Coalition hosted a community day at the Sprint Pavilion on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.

Organizations, including the Louisa County Victim Program, came to the family-friendly event to show people how they can help after a crime.

"Everyone has a family member a friend a loved one who may become a victim of any type of crime and we just want people to know you know you're not alone in that process … there are so many resources and agencies and organizations that can be put in place for you to provide a support system," Kenlyn Snow of Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

The event also included information for parents including child fingerprinting kits, anti-drug efforts, and tips for self-defense.

  • Groups Host Community Day to Kick off 'Crime Victims' Rights' WeekMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.