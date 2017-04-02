Virginia Softball Loses Series Finale 8-7 at UNC

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina (29-9, 9-3 ACC) overcame deficits of two and three in an 8-7 victory over Virginia (12-24, 3-12 ACC) in the rubber game of a three-game, Atlantic Coast Conference series.

The Cavaliers, seeking their first series win in Chapel Hill since 2005, held leads of 3-0 in the first inning and 7-5 in the fourth. The Tar Heels put together the game-winning rally in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single by Kendra Lynch. The senior also singled home the game-tying run in the previous inning and finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Senior Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) gave Virginia its initial 3-0 lead with a three-run homer in the bottom first inning. The long ball was her fifth of the season and second of the series.

Trailing 5-3 going into the top of the fourth, Virginia tied the game up when Olivia Gott (Weston, Fla.) doubled in both Madison Labshere (El Cajon, Calif.) and Kaitlin Fitzgerald (Placentia, Calif.). A batter later, senior Katie Park (Scottsdale, Ariz.) gave the Cavaliers the lead with a single that scored Gott. Park collected her team-leading, 13th multi-hit game of the season.

The four-run, fourth inning for Virginia was capped by a bases loaded walk issued to Allison Davis (Oak Hill, Va.) that made the score 7-5. The junior has now reached safely in four-straight games.

The Cavaliers will continue their road swing with a pair of doubleheaders in the midweek. On Tuesday, Virginia will travel to James Madison before heading to George Mason for a twin bill on Wednesday.

Additional Notes

-Virginia’s last series win at Chapel Hill was in 2005. The Cavaliers won the second game of a Saturday doubleheader, 2-0 and clinched the series with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

-Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) made her ACC-leading, 30th appearance (19th start) of the season in the circle.

-North Carolina left 11 runners on base compared to five by Virginia.

-In Virginia’s five ACC series this season, three have been decided on Sunday.