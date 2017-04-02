Dillwyn Community Rallies Around Mourning Families of Lost Children

The Dillwyn community is rallying behind two families who lost their children in a deadly accident at their bus stop.

Sunday,people from all over Buckingham County took time out of their day to show support for the families of two young cousins, 5-year-old Tori Perez and 6-year-old Jaiden Bartee, who were hit and killed by a tractor-trailer as they were getting on the school bus last week.

"We've got a community that has been heavily grieving at the loss of two of our precious babies," First Liberty Baptist Church Pastor Tanya Richardson said.

The Dillwyn church dedicated a few moments of its Sunday service to Tori and Jaiden.

"We lift up the grieving family, we lift up the Perez family, God, we pray God for the Bartee Family," Richardson said as part of the service

Just a few miles away, dozens of volunteers came out to Advanced Auto Parts to wash cars, sell baked goods, and hold a small tag sale to raise money for the families.

"As a mother you just, your heart breaks for them. I was at work when I heard about it and it broke you down because you know you just put yourself in that situation and you don't know how they go on," volunteer Leslie Morris said.

"They were babies, you know and these kids they witnessed it, some of them seen it first hand and they just go to school and look for those two kids every day and wondering where they’re and when they're coming back,” Franklin Glover, who helped organize the fundraiser, said.

The fundraiser continues all day Monday at Advanced Auto Parts.