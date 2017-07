Drivers will notice some changes to a busy intersection in Afton this week.

Virginia Department of Transportation will activate a new temporary traffic signal at Route 250 and Route 151. Crews have been working to install the signal and an advance warning light for traffic coming down the mountain on eastbound Route 250.

The signal will go into flash mode this week before it goes fully operational by April 10. VDOT is drawing up plans to eventually turn the intersection into a roundabout.