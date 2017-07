Charlottesville City Council will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget Monday night.

The $171 million spending plan adds several new positions and provides an additional $2 million. Councilors will also have the first of two readings of the ordinance to set the real estate tax rate at $0.95.

Council's meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall. If you can't make it then, a final budget work session is scheduled for Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at CitySpace.