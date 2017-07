Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro is launching a new boarding program for local students.

It will allow boys from nearby counties to stay on-campus five days a week while living at home on weekends. Right now, local day students report to classes in the mornings and are then picked up by family members at the end of the day.

Fishburne says the new boarding program will allow local students to take part in the full experience of the corps of cadets.

The school will begin accepting applications for five-day boarders Monday.