3 Teens Charged with Arson After Barn Fires Ignite in Fauquier Co.

Three teens are accused of setting several fires that damaged buildings in Fauquier and Culpeper counties. Samuel Perkins and Anthony Coachman face breaking and entering and arson charges. They're both 18 years old. A 17 year old boy is also charged.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says the teens set fire to several barns Friday night. Investigators also believe they started a fire at a home on Sumerduck Road Saturday night.

All of the buildings were unoccupied at the time. No one is injured.

Press Release from Fauquier County Sheriff's Office:

Two adult males and one juvenile have been charged with setting multiple fires in Fauquier and Culpeper Counties over the weekend. The two day series of arsons began when deputies responded Friday night to a barn fire on Holtzclaw Road outside of Warrenton. This fire was immediately recognized as an act of arson.

Later the same night, deputies responded to a barn fire on Sumerduck Road at Silver Hill Road and another on the Phelps Wildlife Management Area on Sumerduck Road. During this same timeframe a suspicious fire was reported on Chestnut Fork Road in Culpeper County. These fires were determined to be deliberate and an act of arson and a joint arson investigation began between Fauquier and Culpeper Sheriff’s Offices.

Working together with witnesses, detectives obtained a suspect vehicle description on Saturday as detectives with both agencies worked to further identify this vehicle. A suspect was then identified later in the day. On Saturday night, April 1, 2017, another fire was reported at a residential structure on Sumerduck Rd across from Mount Holly Church. Not long after this investigation began the suspect and vehicle were located in Culpeper County. Two adult males and one juvenile were taken into custody during a traffic stop by Culpeper deputies at approximately 11:30 PM.

Samuel Earl Perkins, 18, of Midland, has been charged with breaking and entering; arson of a dwelling and three counts of arson of other buildings in Fauquier County. Additional charges have been placed in Culpeper County.

Anthony Tyrone Coachman, 18, of Warrenton, was charged with breaking and entering; arson of a dwelling and two counts of arson of other buildings in Fauquier County. Additional charges have been placed in Culpeper County.

Perkins and Coachman are being held with no bond at the Culpeper County Adult Detention Center.

The male juvenile, 17, is expected to be charged in Fauquier County at a later date. The juvenile has been charged in Culpeper County and was transported to a juvenile facility in Charlottesville. Sheriff Mosier recognized these arsons were stopped and arrests made quickly before any further property damage or injury because of the teamwork and efforts of the joint investigation with Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. Both Sheriff Mosier and Culpeper Sheriff Jenkins were in communication during this investigation.

All of the structures in Fauquier County were unoccupied at the time of the fires and no injuries have been reported. Sheriff Mosier would also like extend his appreciation to the citizens who came forward and assisted with this investigation.