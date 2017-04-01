Saturday's High School Sports Scores and Highlights

Saturday's High School Sports Scores and HighlightsPosted: Updated:
BASEBALL
Covenant 3, Greenbrier Christian 1
Greenbrier Christian 6, STAB 2
BOYS LACROSSE
STAB 13, Penn Charter 10
BOYS GOLF
Woodberry 295, STAB 310
Reported by Mike Shiers
