UVA Hosts Virginia High Schoolers for Engineer Career Learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

High school students are learning more about careers in engineering thanks to the University of Virginia.

More than 100 girls from high schools across the commonwealth spent Saturday learning about careers in science from the Society of Women Engineers. The event allows young women to meet with professors and scientists and practice their critical thinking skills.

"It's always been like really vague, what you learn about it anytime. You're like oh engineering that's science and math but here you really get to figure it out,” Melody Jackson, a Tescora High student, said.

“You get to experience all of these things, you get to learn about engineering, you get to meet actual girls in engineering, in college that are doing what you want to do and you can ask them, how do I do this? “ Shannon Darroch, a UVA engineering student said.

Students also toured labs at UVA. The university will host another event like this in the fall.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

