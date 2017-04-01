15 UVa Women's Lax Falls 17-10 at Snowy Boston College

UVa's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 17-10 loss in the snow at BC

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

NEWTON, Mass. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (7-5, 2-3 ACC) fell 17-10 in a snow-covered game at Boston College (10-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday at the Newton Campus Lacrosse and Soccer Field in Newton, Mass.

It was a game of runs in the first half, as BC led 5-1 early. UVA then used a 4-0 run that included three goals in 25 seconds to tie the game 5-5. The teams traded goals over the final five minutes of the half as the Eagles scored last to lead 8-7 at halftime. BC then outscored UVA 9-3 in the second half to take the win.

“It was a tough game under tough conditions,” head coach Julie Myers said. “I am disappointed in how we played as a team overall. We had some good moments and individual greatness, but all in all we didn’t compete together as a team. We really needed to share the load and responsibilities and that is something we failed to do.”

Sophomore Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) had a solid all-around afternoon with three goals and three assist to lead the UVA offense with six points. Jackson also tallied seven draw controls, three ground balls and three caused turnovers. Junior Kasey Behr (Northport, N.Y.) added a hat trick for UVA.

BC scored first, but sophomore Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) tied the game with a goal at the 24:43 mark in the first half. The Eagles then mounted a 5-0 run to take a 5-1 advantage with 14:28 left in the half. Junior Lilly DiNardo (Salisbury, Md.) halted the run for the Eagles with a goal at the 14:04 mark as UVA cut it to 5-2.

Neither team scored for nearly seven minutes before Virginia put together three consecutive goals in the span of 25 seconds. The run started when Behr broke free from the BC defense to send a shot into the net with 7:37 to play to make it 5-3, BC. Jackson picked up the ensuing draw and found senior Besser Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) running ahead of the Eagle’s defense for a goal. Just 14 seconds later, the combo of Jackson to Dyson happened again to tie the game 5-5 with 7:12 remaining in the half.

The teams began trading goals, with BC scoring before Jackson tied the game 6-6 with the assist from Dyson. The Cavaliers then took their first lead of the game when Jackson scored off an assist from Behr to go ahead 7-6. The Eagles scored the final two goals of the half to lead 8-7 at halftime.

After BC scored to open the second period, Jackson countered with her third of the day to cut it back to one, 9-8, with 26:35 to play. The Eagles went back up by two with a goal by Sam Apuzzo, who finished with six goals to lead BC. The Cavaliers cut it down to one again, 10-9, when Behr ripped her second of the day. BC scored three-straight goals to take a 13-9 lead with 12:28 left in the game.

The Cavaliers halted BC’s run as Jackson found Behr, who scored her third goal of the game to cut it to 13-10 at the 11:40 mark. The Eagles closed the game on a 4-0 run for the 17-10 win.

BC led UVA in shots (34-31), ground balls (17-16), draw controls (16-13) and saves (8-5). The Cavaliers had just 14 turnovers, while the Eagles had 20.

Virginia will be back home on Wednesday, April 5 when it hosts No. 1 Maryland at Klöckner Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.