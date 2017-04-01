JMU Women's Lax Upsets #13 Towson 9-5

JMU ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Junior attacker Kristen Gaudian scored four goals, and James Madison controlled the pace throughout to defeat rival and 13th-ranked Towson 9-5 in Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse action on Saturday afternoon at Sentara Park.

The Dukes improved to 7-5 on the year and 1-0 in CAA play, while the Tigers fell to 7-4 and 0-1.

Gaudian tied her career high, scoring three of her four goals in the first half, which allowed JMU to open up a 7-1 halftime lead. Junior midfielder Elena Romesburg scored twice while collecting a pair of ground balls and causing one turnover.

Junior midfielder Haley Warden was all over the stat sheet with a goal and an assist, to go with a career-high five ground balls, two draw controls and two caused turnovers. Senior midfielder Hannah Jablonski also chipped in four draws while causing two turnovers, and sophomore defender Caroline Sdanowich collected three ground balls. Senior goalkeeper Emily Poelma was solid between the pipes, making seven saves on 12 shots on goal, to go with her career-best five ground balls.

JMU’s defense did not give much to Towson all afternoon, as it out-shot the visitors 22-13, including 17-13 on goal. JMU held advantages in draw controls (10-6) and ground balls (22-16), while the Tigers edged JMU in caused turnovers (12-11). TU more than doubled JMU in the fouls category, committing 48, to JMU’s 23.

Towson’s five goals were the fewest JMU conceded in the series since April 13, 2004, when the Dukes beat the Tigers 15-5 at home.

Natalie Sulmonte led the Tigers with three goals, while Tianna Wallpher caused a game-best five turnovers. She also matched Warden and Poelma with five ground balls.

After Towson, took an early 1-0 lead, JMU answered just 13 seconds later with a goal by sophomore midfielder Hanna Haven, knotting the game at 1-1 with 27:36 to go. JMU’s defense shut down any opportunity for TU, going on a 7-0 run to end the half and holding the Tigers without a goal for over 33 minutes. TU never drew closer than the final margin in the second half.

POELMA DOMINATES THE CAGE

There was no doubt in JMU’s CAA-opening win and the defense and goalie Emily Poelma had a lot to do with that. Poelma gave up just one goal in the second half, which tied her career best for least amount of goals given up in a single half, which gave way for JMU’s 6-goal, halftime lead. She conceded just five goals on the afternoon, which was a career-best for goals allowed in 60 minutes. She was very active around the net, collecting five ground balls and causing a turnover.

THE WARDEN OF SENTARA

Haley Warden has proven game in and game out to be one of the best two-way players in the CAA. Her defensive play and hustle stats are consistent and Saturday was no different. She collected a career-best five ground balls while tallying two draw controls and causing two turnovers. She also had two points off a goal and an assist.

CAREER DAYS FOR THE DUKES

A solid effort in all phases gave way for several Dukes to set or tie career highs.

Kristen Gaudian – 4 goals (tie CH), 2 FP goals

Emily Poelma – 5 GB, 5 goals allowed (full game), 1 goal in 1st half (tie CH), 1 CT (tie CH)

Haley Warden – 5 GB

Hannah Jablonski – 2 CT (tie CH)

Maddie McDaniel – 1 CT (tie CH)

Margaret Tucker Fogarty – 1 CT (tie CH)

UP NEXT

JMU continues its five-game homestand on Friday, April 7 when it hosts No. 18 Elon at Sentara Park. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. start on MadiZONE HD SportsNet. The Dukes close the regular-season home slate Sunday, April 9 for Senior Day against William & Mary at noon. That game, too, will be on MadiZONE.