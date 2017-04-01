German Diplomat's Son Loses Parole Bid in Virginia Killings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia officials have rejected a parole request from a German diplomat's son serving life in prison for the 1985 killings of his ex-girlfriend's parents.

Jens Soering told the Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2nIlW4h ) that he was disappointed and surprised after receiving the news Friday.

In addition to parole, Soering is seeking a full pardon from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Brian Moran, McAuliffe's secretary of public safety and homeland security, said the pardon request is still being considered.

In 2015, McAuliffe refused a request to transfer Soering back to Germany.

Former Gov. Tim Kaine in 2010 sought to transfer Soering to a German prison, secretly agreeing to a plan that would have kept him behind bars there for at least two years.

Kaine's successor, Bob McDonnell, revoked that request soon after taking office.

