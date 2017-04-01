Copy-2 women killed in head-on collision on Interstate 81

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say two young women are dead after a collision on Interstate 81 in Wythe County.

Officials say 21-year-old Paige Neubauer of Virginia Beach was driving southbound shortly after 10 p.m. Friday when her Honda Insight crossed the median and struck a Honda Civic head on. Neubauer's car was then hit by a pickup truck.

Neubauer, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her car, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Civic, 21-year-old Bridgett Oliver of New Castle, also died at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 22-year-old Rachel Jones of New Castle, was flown to a Roanoke hospital, where her condition was undetermined.

A Radford University official told The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2ouUmHN ) that Oliver and Jones were both honors nursing students.

