Advocate for Homeless Announces Charlottesville City Council Run

Nancy Carpenter Nancy Carpenter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

An advocate for the homeless is throwing her hat into the ring for Charlottesville City Council.

Nancy Carpenter announced her campaign as an independent Saturday afternoon in Booker T. Washington Park.

Carpenter works at the Haven day shelter. She's focusing her campaign on improving housing, community engagement, and transparent government. The two council seats currently held by Kristin Szakos and Bob Fenwick are up for grabs this year. Szakos is not seeking re-election.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

