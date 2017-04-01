Advocate for Homeless Announces Charlottesville City Council Run

An advocate for the homeless is throwing her hat into the ring for Charlottesville City Council.

Nancy Carpenter announced her campaign as an independent Saturday afternoon in Booker T. Washington Park.

Carpenter works at the Haven day shelter. She's focusing her campaign on improving housing, community engagement, and transparent government. The two council seats currently held by Kristin Szakos and Bob Fenwick are up for grabs this year. Szakos is not seeking re-election.