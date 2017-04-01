Virginias AP Broadcasters Honors NBC29 with 15 Awards at Ceremony

NBC29 was honored Saturday with 15 awards from the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters competition during a ceremony in Roanoke.
The awards recognize outstanding work that aired during 2016. NBC29 received top honors for our "Storm Team" coverage and continuing coverage of Charlottesville's debate over Confederate monuments.
NBC29 Sports and NBC29's website also received "Superior" awards.
Full List of NBC29 2016 Awards:
--Spot News: Superior, NBC29 Staff "Storm Team 29"
--Continuing News: Superior, NBC29 Staff, "Race, Memorials and Public Spaces in Charlottesville"
--Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: Superior, Marty Hudtloff, Mike Shiers and Wolf Golhke, "NBC29 Sports"
--Feature or Human Interest: Superior, Matt Talhelm and Patrick Huddleston, "Rockbridge Guitars;"
Meritorious, Henry Graff and Patrick Huddleston, "Retiring Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo Looks Back, Forward"
--Feature Photography: Meritorious, Sharon Gregory and Anthony Franklin "Under the Steel"
--Investigative Reporting: Meritorious, Nora Neus "Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Overcrowding"
--Website: Superior, NBC29 Staff, WVIR-TV "NBC29.com"
--Newscast: Meritorious, NBC29 Staff, "NBC29 News at Six - January 5, 2016"
--Weathercast: Meritorious, NBC29 Staff, "Storm Team 29 - January Storm Begins"
--Individual Weathercaster: Meritorious, Clayton Stiver
--TV News Anchor: Meritorious, Ken Jefferson
--TV Sports Anchor: Superior, Marty Hudtloff
--Individual Producer: Superior, Amanda Williams
--Douglas Southall Freeman Award: Meritorious, Nora Neus, "Opioid Epidemic in Central Virginia"