Police Charge Charlottesville Man with Strangling Woman at Bus Stop

A Charlottesville man is behind bars in connection with an attack on two people near the Greyhound bus station.

Fifty-year-old Eric Tune is charged with strangulation and malicious wounding.

Charlottesville police say tune met a woman near the bus station on West Main Street Thursday evening. Investigators say he grabbed her by the throat to pull her out of her car. A man watching all this tried to break it up. Police say tune also assaulted him.

Tune is held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.