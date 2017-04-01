Police Charge Charlottesville Man with Strangling Woman at Bus Stop

Eric Tune CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A Charlottesville man is behind bars in connection with an attack on two people near the Greyhound bus station.
Fifty-year-old Eric Tune is charged with strangulation and malicious wounding.
Charlottesville police say tune met a woman near the bus station on West Main Street Thursday evening. Investigators say he grabbed her by the throat to pull her out of her car. A man watching all this tried to break it up. Police say tune also assaulted him.
Tune is held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Statement from Charlottesville Police Department:
Tune’s arrest is related to an assault that occurred on 03/28/2017 at approximately 6pm in the 300 block of W, Main St. The victim reported that she met with Tune in the area of the Greyhound bus station. Tune attempted to pull the victim out of her vehicle. In doing so, Tune grabbed the victim by her throat and began assaulting her. Tune was able to pull the victim out of her vehicle and continued assaulting her until another male intervened. Tune also assaulted that male. Tune then fled the scene.
The female victim sustained bruising to her neck and scratch marks to the left side of her chest, small lacerations to her bottom lip and a red mark on the left side of her head near her temple. The male victim sustained bruising and scratch marks around his eye.
Warrants for Strangulation of Another (Va Code 18.2-51.6) and Malicious Wounding (Va Code 18.2-51.2A) were obtained for the assault of the female victim. A warrant for Assault and Battery (Va Code 18.2-57A) was obtained for the assault of the male victim. Tune was arrested on 03/31/2017 without incident and is currently being held at ACRJ.