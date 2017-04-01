Bedford Co. Sheriff: 3 Gang Members Charged in Death of Teen

Authorities say three gang members face murder charges in the death of a Virginia teenager whose body was found lying in a rural road.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown announced the charges Friday in the death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood.

A motorist found Wood's body Monday night. Authorities didn't say how he died but said in a statement that the killing had a connection to "narcotics-related activity."

Brown says authorities obtained second-degree murder warrants for 19-year-old Victor A. Rodas and 21-year-old Jose Corea-Ventura, both of Lynchburg, and 24-year-old Lisandro A. Vasquez of Maryland.

The sheriff says all three are gang members who are in the United States illegally.

Corea-Ventura also faces first-degree murder charges in the killing of an 18-year-old in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

All three were in custody Friday afternoon.

