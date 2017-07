Press Release from Charlottesville Police Department:

The Charlottesville Police Department received a report from the victim’s mother on March 23, 2017 advising she felt that her 14 year old daughter was having an inappropriate relationship with a twenty year old male identified as Erick G. Banegaz.

The relationship was reported to have occurred between December 2016 and March 2017.

The case was assigned to one of our detectives and through his investigation probable cause was established to charge Banegaz with Carnal Knowledge of a Child between 13 and 15 years of age (Va Code 18.2-63). Banegaz was arrested on 03/31/2017 and is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.