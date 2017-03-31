Tom Garrett Hosts First Town Hall Since Taking Office

Friday night 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett (R) held his first town hall since taking office.

He answered questions from heated and, at time, angry constituents on health care reform, Russia’s influence in the election, and his views on President Donald Trump but all after protests erupted outside.

Both opponents and supporters of Garrett and Trump braved the rain to gather outside Garrett Hall at the University of Virginia.

“I'm here because I love the United States of America, I love our Constitution, and I love all Americans,” said Heather Peck, who joined the counter rally.

“He kept up all his campaign promises, so we have trust in him and he's a strong supporter of the Constitution,” said Rob Koether, Garrett supporter.

The 180 members of the public sat quietly at the start of the town hall, after writing their questions on a slip of paper by the door for a moderator to read.

After one instance of protest inside the venue, the policy issues began.

A constituent told Garrett how a family member died from prescription drug abuse and her disappointment in the congressman’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which she feels could help.

“If they don’t have coverage, that pretty much obliterates the chance for people to get care whatever the coverage is,” the constituent said.

Garrett focused on the problems he sees in the ACA.

“That was sold to us on a promise that our premiums would drop by $2,500 dollars a year and it didn't. That if we liked our doctor we could keep them, we couldn't. That if we liked our plan, we could keep it. We couldn't,” Garrett explained.

People were also concerned about Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election.

“I absolutely, positively believe that there was an effort by the Russians to influence the elections,” Garrett said.

The congressman, however, made the distinction between influence and actual interference.

“If someone can show me evidence that a single vote was changed, then I would say that's tantamount to an act of war, but I haven't seen it from anywhere,” said Garrett.

Constituents also asked about the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Garrett said he supports pipelines in general, but does not like the way this project is moving forward.

Constituents also asked about gun rights, for which Garrett underscored his support.

Garrett's only other town hall is scheduled for May 9 in Moneta, Virginia.