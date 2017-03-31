Wake Forest Edges UVa Women's Tennis 4-3

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It came down to the third set in the final singles match, but the home team couldn’t hold on as No. 32 Virginia (7-8, 5-3 ACC) fell to No. 29 Wake Forest (14-5, 4-3 ACC) by a score of 4-3 on Friday (March 31) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.



With the match tied 3-3 overall, the Demon Deacons forced a third set on court four and then fought back in the third set to secure the match win for Wake Forest.

Virginia got singles wins from Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) and Teodora Radosavljevic (Belgrade, Serbia) after picking up the doubles point.



The Cavaliers took the doubles point, picking up wins on courts two and three to take the 1-0 lead in the match. The Virginia duo of Rosie Johanson (Abbotsford, British Columbia) and Kelley finished first, defeating the Wake Forest pairing of Chandler Carter and Emma Davis 6-3. Court three sealed the point as the Cavalier duo of Camille Favero (Sacramento, Calif.) and Radosavljevic defeated the Demon Deacons’ Alexis Franco and Courtney Meredith 6-2.



Kelley was the first to finish in singles, picking up a 6-4, 6-3 win over Anna Ulyashchenko on court three, giving the Cavaliers the 2-0 lead in the overall match.



The Demon Deacons followed that up with three consecutive wins in singles on courts six, one and two, respectively. The straight-set wins, including two in second-set tiebreaks on courts one and two, pushed the visiting team to a 3-2 lead in the overall match.



Virginia tied the match with a win on court five as Radosavljevic turned in a dominant third-set performance to defeat Chandler Carter 7-5, 2-6, 6-0. It wasn’t enough, however, as Wake Forest would secure the win after fighting back through three sets to get the win on court four.

Virginia continues ACC play on the road next weekend, traveling to face Clemson on Friday, April 7, before facing Georgia Tech on Sunday, April 9.



No. 29 Wake Forest 4, No. 32 Virginia 3

Singles

No. 62 Kimmy Guerin def. No. 44 Rosie Johanson (UVA), 6-3, 7-6 (6)

No. 110 Emma Davis def. No. 94 Cassie Mercer (UVA), 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Meghan Kelley (UVA) def. Anna Ulyashchenko, 6-4, 6-3

Joanna Zalewski def. Chloe Gullickson (UVA), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Teodora Radosavljevic (UVA) def. Chandler Carter, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0

Luisa Fernandez def. Camille Favero (UVA), 6-1, 6-4

Order of Finish: 3, 6, 1, 2, 5, 4

Doubles

Guerin/Ulyashchenko led No. 29 Gullickson/Mercer (UVA), 5-2 (unfinished)

Johanson/Kelley (UVA) def. Carter/Davis, 6-3

Favero/Radosavljevic (UVA) def. Franco/Meredith, 6-2

Order of Finish: 2, 3