Sen. Kaine Visits Waynesboro to Hear Concerns on Proposed Cuts

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) is making his rounds in Virginia to hear what people think of President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts. He stopped by Waynesboro Thursday to hear some people's concerns about Meals on Wheels.

Kaine went to the Valley Program for Aging Services to discuss the effects of Trump's budget impacts, but the conversation got a little deeper.

“It would be very foolish to take a program like Meals on Wheels and dramatically slash it,” Kaine said.

Kaine says Congress will do everything it can to fix the Trump budget.

“The proposal was to dramatically increase defense spending and dramatically slash everything else. We might be able to. There are some needs for more funds for cyber defense for example, but we might be able to make that a little more equitable so we are not slashing the safety net,” Kaine explained.

Kaine also spoke on the allegations about Russia’s involvement in the Trump campaign.

“The day that I was being nominated for vice president in Philadelphia, Donald Trump had a press conference and said, ‘I encourage the Russians to cyber hack Hillary to help me win.’ He said that at a press conference and I remember hearing that and thinking, ‘it’s like fiction, nobody would say that who wants to be president,’” Kaine explained.

After his visit in Waynesboro, Kaine stopped by Staunton to discuss the role of federal and state funding for local projects.