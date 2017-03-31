'Hoos Have Need at Nose Tackle

After just a two win season, there are many questions facing the UVa football team.

One of the biggest, who on the roster can fill the team's void at nose tackle.

Donte Wilkins held that position last season but the senior has since graduated.

Nose tackle is arguably the most vital position in Bronco Mendenhall's 3-4 defensive scheme.

Senior Jack Powers and sophomores James Trucilla, and Juwan Moye spent some time last season backing up Wilkins at nose.

"We'll utilize our personnel in the best way possible no matter what scheme that will come in," says Mendenhall. "We've already taken a few steps of branching off what we traditionally do just to use our current personnel. Then when the Fall comes we'll see how that sorts out with the addition of more depth."

"So my big takeaway from last year was learning from Donte and learning the speed of the game from coach Mendenhall with the new coaching change," says Trucilla. "I think learning from Donte and learning from the coaches I can do a lot this year if I put my mind to it."