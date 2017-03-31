Buckingham County Community Rallying to Help Families of Two Children

A small community in Buckingham County is coming to grips with the loss of two young children. A five-year-old and six-year-old died when a tractor-trailer hit them near their school bus stop Thursday, March 30.

Cousins Tori Perez and Jaiden Bartee were on their way to school when they were struck and killed by a tractor-trailer.

According to investigators, the school bus was traveling south, coming over a hill on Route 15, and slowing for a bus stop on the north side of the road. Tori and Jaiden ran across the road to the bus as it was slowing to a stop. The bus only had its yellow lights flashing at the time.

Now, the community is rallying around the families of those victims.

“As a mom, I can't imagine losing either one of my kids, let alone at a young age. They're supposed to bury me, not the other way around,” said Tammi Kapuscinski. "You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. So, I end every phone call with 'I love you,' because it could be that last three words I say to somebody."

Franklin Glover is close to the victims’ family and is one of many stepping up to help.

“I'm doing a fundraiser and bake sale for the community and mainly for these kids so that we can send them home, send them home in a good way,” Glover said.

The car wash and bake sale will be held on Sunday at the Advanced Auto in Dillwyn.

Other businesses are creating GoFundMe pages or simply lending a helping hand.

“I don’t want your grand kids, or kids, or anybody else's kids getting hurt. Whatever we can do to help the family, that's what we're going to do,” said David Hackney, of Lighthouse Truck and Auto.

Community members say all of Buckingham is close, like family

"The people here stick together, that's the way it should be everywhere. People stick together in time of need. Everybody's out there for this family,” Hackney said.

“It's a really great place. Everyone is concerned for their neighbor and we have some wonderful people here. Really, it's a great place to live,” said Charlene Snoddy.

As the community grieves together, they are also looking to prevent something like this from happening again

"I think the protection of the children on the highway is our number one thing. We got to work on right now,” Snoddy said.

The car wash and bake sale will run on Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. until sunset.

If you would rather donate, click here.