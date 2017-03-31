Judge to Hear Motions on Fraternity Suit Against Rolling Stone

A now retracted article depicting a horrific rape at a University of Virginia fraternity is back in the spotlight.

Rolling Stone magazine is preparing for a battle with the Virginia Alpha chapter of Phi Kappa Psi, set to play out in Charlottesville Circuit Court next week.

According to Sabrina Rubin Erdely’s piece for Rolling Stone magazine, “A Rape on Campus,” the fraternity’s house along Madison Lane was where UVA student “Jackie” was sexually assaulted in September of 2012.

Erdely’s article was eventually retracted by the magazine. An investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department found no evidence to support Jackie’s claims.

A jury later determined that Erdely, Rolling Stone, and publisher Wenner Media defamed a UVA administrator. Jurors award Nicole Eramo a total of $3 million for how she was depicted in Erdely’s article.

Phi Kappa Psi believes the article caused it harm, as well, and is seeking a trial.

Attorneys for Rolling Stone are asking for information about the UVA chapter of the fraternity. The Phi Kappa Psi National Chapter is asking a judge to deny it.

A hearing on this issue is scheduled for April 5.

A jury trial is scheduled for October.

Phi Kappa Psi is suing for $25 million.