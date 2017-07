Downtown Charlottesville will be a bit of an obstacle course Saturday morning. More than 1,000 runners are expected for a marathon and half marathon April 1.

There are already no parking signs in place in a number of spots in the city.

The 26.2 mile and 13.1 mile races won’t fully close any roads, but drivers can expect big delays.

“My number one request would probably be just slow down and be patient and bear with the runners as we try to keep everyone safe. That's our biggest concern,” said Sergeant Josh Manzano with the Charlottesville Police Department.

Both the marathon and half marathon start at 7 a.m. Saturday. Drivers can expect delays until about 12 p.m.

The races begin and end in Charlottesville’s Court Square.