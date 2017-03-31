16 UVa Men's LAX Travels to Richmond Saturday to Face #12 Spiders

The 16th ranked UVa lacrosse team travels to Richmond Saturday for an in-state battle with the 12th ranked Spiders.

The Cavaliers have won 67 consecutive games against programs from the Commonwealth.

Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Richmond.

The 'Hoos last match against the Spiders was 2016.

UVa won that game 9-0.

It was Virginia's first shut out win since 2007.

The Cavaliers have a record of 5-4 this season. All of their losses have been by just one goal.

"I don't think there's one key," says senior defender Michael Howard. "I think we just have to play as a team and keep playing the way we are. We're playing good lacrosse. Hopefully we can out on top in this one. Hopefully its not a one goal game like pretty much everyone we've had so far."

"Maybe it has prepared us for the upcoming moments that are going to be pressure filled," says Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany. "They are going to be one goal games and hopefully we've learned about that and ignored it, and more importantly that we've learned, what mistakes did we make in those situations. When did I not take the shot that I should have? You came here to Virginia to pull the trigger. Pull the trigger and make the play that ends the game."

Richmond is 8-1 this season.

This will be the first time Virginia plays the spiders as the lower ranked team.

"Yeah, there's a sense of urgency to win the state," says Tiffany. "Forever, the University of Virginia has been, no debate needed, the best team in the state. Well, right now Richmond is ranked higher than us, so I want to win the state this weekend."

"The biggest thing for us is going to be to play offense the way we like to," says senior attack Joe French. "Which is fast and decisive, and aggressive, and put pressure on them. I'm excited about the opportunity to go on the road and play there. It's a great venue and they're a great opponent."

Virginia and Richmond face-off this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. from Robins Stadium.