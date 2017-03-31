Richmond Judge Upholds 11 Virginia House, Senate Districts

Richmond Judge Upholds 11 Virginia House, Senate DistrictsPosted: Updated:
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has upheld 11 Virginia House and Senate districts that challengers argued violated the state's constitution.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled against redistricting advocacy ground OneVirginia2021 on Friday.
The group had argued that lawmakers during the 2011 redistricting process violated the requirement that election districts must be compact. It claimed the lines were drawn to protect incumbents and help political parties.
Marchant said the constitutional validity of the map is "fairly debatable." In that case, he said lawmakers' action must be upheld.
Republican House Speaker William Howell praised the decision in a statement, and said lawmakers are prepared to defend the map again if the case is appealed.
A separate lawsuit challenging the 2011 lines is in federal court.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
03/31/2017 Release from OneVirginia2021:
RICHMOND, VA – Judge Marchant issued an opinion on our case today. He denied our motion for the contested districts to determined unconstitutional, but there is still reason for hope. Below is a statement from our attorney, Wyatt Durrette.
Naturally, the outcome is a disappointment. However, two key aspects of Judge Marchant’s opinion are critically important for the future and will affect the ability of the legislature to gerrymander in the future to the extent they did in 2011. First, he found Dr. McDonald’s Predominance Test 'to merit serious consideration.' Judge Marchant also stated 'in fact, the court finds some degree of persuasiveness to both the test and Dr. McDonald’s conclusions.' Second, he agreed with our position that 'the Supreme Court of Virginia has [never] established a constitutionally accepted score for measuring the priority given to compactness in drawing legislative districts.' This is exactly opposite to the interpretation placed on prior Supreme Court opinions by the General Assembly and its lawyers. The importance of this interpretation cannot be over emphasized.
So, while we are disappointed that the court did not resolve the case in our favor, Judge Marchant has given those who supported this effort significant help in continuing this battle for redistricting reform. As for where we go from here, it is too early to say for sure but an appeal is most likely.
03/31/2017 Statement of House Speaker William J. Howell:
RICHMOND, VA - Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) issued the following statement following the opinion issued in Vesilind v. Virginia State Board.
The districts at issue in this case are as, or more, compact than districts deemed compact by the Virginia Supreme Court dating back to the 1991 plan. Virginia has a fair and open redistricting process that involves multiple hearings and extensive input from the public. The process to draw this plan was rigorous, more inclusive of the public than any Virginia plan in recent memory, and garnered overwhelming bi-partisan support in both chambers.
The facts of this case speak for themselves. The districts were compact, consistent with Virginia Supreme Court precedent, and the process to draw compact districts in 2011 was sound. We are grateful that Judge Marchant declined to apply a new legal standard and we are prepared to defend this plan again should his opinion be appealed by Plaintiffs. It is my hope that the Plaintiffs will accept this ruling and not continue to waste taxpayer dollars by forcing the commonwealth to defend unnecessary appeals.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.