Richmond Judge Upholds 11 Virginia House, Senate Districts

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has upheld 11 Virginia House and Senate districts that challengers argued violated the state's constitution.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled against redistricting advocacy ground OneVirginia2021 on Friday.

The group had argued that lawmakers during the 2011 redistricting process violated the requirement that election districts must be compact. It claimed the lines were drawn to protect incumbents and help political parties.

Marchant said the constitutional validity of the map is "fairly debatable." In that case, he said lawmakers' action must be upheld.

Republican House Speaker William Howell praised the decision in a statement, and said lawmakers are prepared to defend the map again if the case is appealed.

A separate lawsuit challenging the 2011 lines is in federal court.

03/31/2017 Release from OneVirginia2021:



RICHMOND, VA – Judge Marchant issued an opinion on our case today. He denied our motion for the contested districts to determined unconstitutional, but there is still reason for hope. Below is a statement from our attorney, Wyatt Durrette. Naturally, the outcome is a disappointment. However, two key aspects of Judge Marchant’s opinion are critically important for the future and will affect the ability of the legislature to gerrymander in the future to the extent they did in 2011. First, he found Dr. McDonald’s Predominance Test 'to merit serious consideration.' Judge Marchant also stated 'in fact, the court finds some degree of persuasiveness to both the test and Dr. McDonald’s conclusions.' Second, he agreed with our position that 'the Supreme Court of Virginia has [never] established a constitutionally accepted score for measuring the priority given to compactness in drawing legislative districts.' This is exactly opposite to the interpretation placed on prior Supreme Court opinions by the General Assembly and its lawyers. The importance of this interpretation cannot be over emphasized. So, while we are disappointed that the court did not resolve the case in our favor, Judge Marchant has given those who supported this effort significant help in continuing this battle for redistricting reform. As for where we go from here, it is too early to say for sure but an appeal is most likely.