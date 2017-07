Members of the Laborers International Union of North America are urging federal leaders to move forward with the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Mid-Atlantic Region of the union said it hand-delivered nearly 1,600 letters to Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner Friday, March 31.

The letters were also submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is the group that determines the pipeline's fate.

The group says building the natural gas pipeline would create 8,000 jobs over two years.